Burnham-On-Sea fire crews tackled a blaze on Friday (February 12th) which destroyed a garage and threatened to spread to an adjoining house.

Two appliances from Burnham-On-Sea were sent to Palmers Close at 11.13am following reports to the Fire Service Control Room of a garage attached to a property being alight.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a thermal image camera to extinguish the blaze.

“On arrival at the scene crew confirmed the garage was well alight and got to work to extinguish and prevent escalation,” said a spokesman.

“At 11.30am, crews were using breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish the fire.”

“By 11.39am, good progress was being made, and the crews were at work with breathing apparatus and preparing to ventilate the adjoining property.”

“By 12.24pm, it was confirmed that the garage had been fully damaged by the fire, with some smoke damage to the rest of the property.”

No-one was hurt in the incident, which was caused accidentally.