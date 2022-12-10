Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll has partnered up with Weston Hospicecare in support of their ‘Pines for Pounds’ Christmas Tree collection event this coming January.

The initiative is being coordinated by local Rotary clubs, who are organising a collection on January 7th.

The public can book a slot online in exchange for a donation to Weston Hospicecare.

Sanders Manager Rob Vohra says: “We are delighted to be supporting Weston Hospicecare with their fundraising.”

”They provide vital end of life care across the area and their staff are outstanding.”

“Every customer who purchases a real tree from us will be made aware of the initiative and we will also promote the event generally throughout the centre.”

More information about thee initiative can be found at https://www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/event/pinesforpounds