A gathering of kite fliers is set to take place on Berrow beach this weekend.

Burnham’s kite festival had originally been scheduled to take place in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday September 11th and Sunday 12th.

However, organisers say the increased costs of insuring the event during the pandemic and putting in place extra safety measures mean it has had to be scaled back to just ‘fly days’ on Berrow beach instead.

Kite flying displays are expected to take place on Saturday and Sunday from around 12 noon until 6pm, weather permitting.

Parking will be available on Berrow beach during the daytime, at Sedgemoor District Council’s normal fee of £6 per vehicle. The display of kite flying itself will be free.

“Kiters will be coming to join us from across the country, which will be quite a spectacle,” organiser Gaynor Brown told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We hope to be back in Burnham next year for our tenth beach kite festival.”