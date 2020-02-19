A paramotor gliding enthusiast has admitted three charges of flying over beaches in Burnham-On-Sea and Brean at less then 500 feet.

David William John Hoare, 64, committed one of the offences over Brean Beach on May 1st in 2019 and two of them over Burnham’s seafront and Pavilion on May 21st and July 5th last year.

Four further similar charges which Mr Hoare, of Hurcot in Somerton, had denied were dismissed when he appeared at Taunton Magistrates Court this week.

The court was told he had breached the Air Navigation Order 2016 when he flew his paramotor aircraft, which is a one-man harness with an attached propeller and paraglider.

He has been given a three-year restraining order that bans him from flying any aircraft over an excluded zone at Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow, Brean and Brean Down.

He was also fined a total of £450 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £200 costs.