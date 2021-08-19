Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council is calling on independent retail, service providers and landlords of vacant premises in Highbridge town centre to apply for a new grant of up to £1,000.

The grants, first reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com, are being offered to encourage new and existing retail/ service businesses and landlords to make permanent visual improvements to their shop fronts, including vacant premises.

There will be no requirement for the applicant to provide match funding, but applicants are encouraged to provide funding where they can.

The grant will be awarded to applicants who meet the criteria in eligible areas of Highbridge in Market Street and Church Street.

The application form for the Highbridge shop front grant can be found at the top of the grants page.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey says: “Burnham traders have been able to apply for shop front grants under a different scheme and we wanted to offer Highbridge independent traders a similar opportunity.”

“Independent traders are the lifeblood of our towns and we want to support our shops and brighten up our streets.”

For more information and an application form, send an email marked ‘business support grants’ to info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk