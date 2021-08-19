Two Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers are set to take part in a unique challenge by walking 3-legged up Ben Nevis!

Steve Poole and Paul Cremer, who are both work friends, have so far raised over £1,100 for three local hospices ahead of the challenge on September 3rd.

Steve says: “We are setting ourselves an ambitious charity challenge by attempting to climb Ben Nevis, the tallest mountain in the UK, 3 legged!”

Paul adds: “We are raising money for three hospices across the South West. Having lost my mum almost 14 years ago, I know first hand what a fantastic job they do, not only for their patients but for all people involved when losing a loved one.”

“Furthermore, we are splitting the money raised with another charity called Mind. With the affects the pandemic has had over the last 12 months, charities like this have seen workloads shoot up with people reaching out for help – and the support they give is second to none.”

The duo have been training in local hills over recent months including Crook Peak and the Mendips plus the Welsh mountains.

Paul adds: “My two older brothers will be accompanying us on our climb for moral support, proof of completion (hopefully!) and plenty of banter to help us on our way!”

“Any donation, no matter how big or small, will be really appreciated by both charities involved, and we thank you in advance.”

See their fundraising page here.