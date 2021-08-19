Devon Fire and Rescue Service says the cause of a huge blaze involving 500 hay bales at a barn in Brean was “most likely accidental.”

Twelve crews from across the region were called to Brean Down Farm on Wednesday, where the fire broke out at lunchtime. Around 500 hay bales were destroyed by the fire and there was almost 50 per cent fire damage to the roof, as well as heat damage to the steel frame of the agricultural building, says the fire service.

Several crews remained on scene yesterday, Thursday, damping down any areas of heat as a precaution.

Large plumes of thick smoke spanned across Uphill beach and residents in the surrounding area were asked to close their windows and doors.

Firefighters used several water jets to extinguish the fire.

Devon Fire and Rescue Service have since left the scene in the hands of the owner.

Crews from Weston-Super-Mare were helping to dampen the flames, along with crews from Devon and Somerset. The fire service said the “most likely cause is accidental.”

Pictured: Smoke emerging from the farm next to Brean Down, pictured in Brean and from Uphill (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com & Dawson Panter-Wray)