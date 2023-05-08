Following the success of a ‘Grave talk’ cafe last Autumn, Burnham-On-Sea library is hosting a further Grave Talk event today (Tuesday 9th May) facilitated by Reverend Sharon, Associate Vicar of St Andrew’s.

Reverend Sharon told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Many of us ponder big questions about death, dying and funerals, so having someone to talk to can be invaluable. But how do you start those conversations, and who with?”

“The Church of England has been helping people think about these questions for centuries.”

“GraveTalk is an informal café space, organised by the local church, where people can talk freely about these big questions; where people of all ages can gather to talk and share their thoughts about death, dying and funerals.”

“GraveTalk is a café – so there will be tea and biscuits! And questions, smiles and laughter too as we explore the subject together.”

Reverend Sharon will be running the Grave Talk Cafe at the well-being space at Burnham Library on Tuesday 9th May at 2pm.

Admission is free, with tickets available from the library – or just come along. The event runs for about an hour, and all are welcome.

Every year, people around the UK use Dying Matters Awareness Week as a moment to encourage all communities to get talking in whatever way, shape or form works for them. Dying Matters Awareness Week will take place from 8th-14th May.