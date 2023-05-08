Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill is set to hold three family fun days this month.

They are set to take place from Saturday 27th to Monday 29th May, 10am till 4pm each day.

Entry £5 adults, £2 children, £2 carers and their assisted people. Tickets are only valid on day of purchase. Under 2s go free!

A spokesman says: “Join us for three days of fun at Secret World Wildlife Rescue. Summer is almost here and we’re delighted to welcome our supporters back to our centre for the second Fun Days of the year.”

”Our Fun Days are a family-friendly day out, full of activities and talks about wildlife while raising money to help sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife.”

A few things you’ll be able to enjoy over the whole weekend as part of the event will be:

• Dog Show on Saturday (see website for registration)

• Food and drink

• Wildlife talks

• The Secret World learning centre

• Craft/gift market featuring local artists

• Secret World gift shop, selling new and donated goods

• Tombola

• Giant games

• Facepainting (additional charge)

• Crazy golf (additional charge)

• Interpretation Centre – see what goes on behind the scenes at Secret World



A spokesman adds: “Please note that facepainting will be cash only. We will have card machines for admission and gift shop, but these are dependent on a reliable mobile signal. We are unable to provide cashback so we recommend bringing cash – the nearest free cashpoints are One Stop and Asda, both in Highbridge.”

“Unfortunately, as we are in Somerset, we can’t guarantee it won’t be raining! We’ll be hoping for good weather, but some activities may be limited to what we can do under cover if the heavens open. This will be a great chance to see our new wildlife treatment centre and enjoy the interactive learning displays in the reception area.”

”This event is suitable for all ages, and all are welcome! Please note that some areas and footpaths are loose ground/gravel and are not wheelchair accessible. Well-behaved dogs are also welcome and must be kept on leads at all times.”

“Donations of pet food will be gratefully received at the event entrance. Wet dog and cat food in jelly, and dried cat and dog food are always needed, but no fishy varieties please! Unfortunately, we’re unable to accept donations for our charity shops on these days.”

“Our site is closed to the public except for open weekends, so this is a fantastic opportunity to visit and learn more about how we are helping wildlife. Please note that no animals will be on display; our work with wild animals is done behind closed doors and limiting human interaction gives them the best possible chance of returning to the wild.”

See the SWWR website for more information, and to register for the dog show at https://www.secretworld.org/event/may-fun-days-2023