A motorist had a sinking feeling when his car got stuck on Brean beach on Sunday evening (May 7th) and was submerged by the incoming tide.

The Volkswagen Tiguan’s wheels sank into the soft sand and mud after it was driven too far down the beach by a day tripper.

Brean’s beach warden raised the alarm just before 4.30pm and Burnham Coastguards were quickly on scene to check that the driver was safely out and no-one else was inside.

Given its location so far down the beach, a commercial recovery service was called to try and retrieve the vehicle before the tide could reach it – but they were unable to do so before the tide surrounded it.

The car driver, from the Midlands, told Burnham-On-Sea.com he was visiting Brean on a day trip when the drama unfolded.

“I didn’t realise the car would get stuck. I just drove down towards the sea and hit a soft patch where the wheels got stuck. I was surprised when I realised what was happening.”

A further attempt to retrieve the vehicle will be undertaken.

Pictured: The scenes on Brean Beach on Sunday evening during the incident