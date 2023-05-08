A couple in Banwell near Weston have helped to raise over £1,000 for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI and BARB Search & Rescue by holding a rock and roll night.

Nicola and Kelvin Raymond organised the fundraising evening in the village hall with a band, disco, and a raffle.

Nicola and Kelvin have handed over two cheques to the RNLI and BARB totalling £1,100 towards their life-saving work during visits to their stations in Burnham.

Kelvin said: “It was a great night, and well attended. We are pleased to be able to assist two excellent rescue charities.”

Crews at BARB and Burnham RNLI were on hand to thank the couple for their support and hard work in organising the event.

Both charities are dedicated to saving lives, as well as educating residents on how to stay safe around water.