Part of a Burnham-On-Sea cemetery has been temporarily closed this weekend as a safety precaution after a large tree was blown down early on Saturday (January 30th).

A section of the cemetery in Burnham’s Westfield Road has been taped off after the large Cedar was brought down, the second such tree in six weeks.

It came down just a few metres away from where another large tree collapsed during December, as reported here.

The Town Council has taped off the area as a precaution and asked visitors to the churchyard to keep away.

Several gravestones have seen some minor damage during this weekend’s tree fall but Burnham’s historic war graves were not damaged.

The wet winter weather has softened the ground and it’s believed to be the cause of the 130-year-old trees coming down.