Groundworks started to keep plans for new Watchfield Village Hall alive

The trustees of Watchfield Hall say foundation works have begun on the site of the village’s planned new hall — a key step to ensuring that their existing planning permission remains valid.

Planning consent for the replacement village hall, granted under application in December 2022, was due to expire in December.

With fundraising for the full construction cost still ongoing, the trustees opted to begin initial groundworks to formally “initiate” the permission before the deadline.

A local contractor carried out the excavation of the foundation trenches just two days before the deadline with the work inspected on the same day by a building control officer with the Somerset Building Control Partnership.

Date‑stamped photographs, a setting‑out drawing, and the contractor’s invoice were submitted to the council as evidence.

Under Section 56 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, the digging of trenches intended to contain a building’s foundations is classed as a “material operation”, meaning it is sufficient to lawfully commence development.

A planning statement submitted with the application says this confirms that the permission for the new hall is now extant, allowing trustees more time to complete their fundraising and move the project forward.

The new hall will replace the existing building on Mark Road, which is set to be demolished as part of the approved scheme.

Trustees say they remain committed to delivering a modern community facility for Watchfield and hope to secure the final funding through additional grant applications.