Tributes paid to Burnham-On-Sea community volunteer

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a community-spirited Burnham resident who has died.

Steve Court was a familiar face across the town’s community scene, giving his time and energy to several local groups, including BOSfest and the Burnham & Highbridge Repair Café, where his enthusiasm, kindness and unmistakable character made a lasting impact.

In a statement, BOSfest said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the loss of much‑treasured BOSfest supporter and volunteer Steve Court. Steve was a massive live music fan whose support for small independent music venues made him a universally recognised figure on the live music scene both locally and further afield.”

They added that Steve’s passion for music took him around the world, building an “incredible vinyl collection” and bringing international acts — including Dutch punk band Fords Fuzz Inferno — to perform at BOSfest.

“His input was invaluable and we will always be grateful… thank you Steve from all of us, you will be very sadly missed by so many.”

The Burnham & Highbridge Repair Café also shared a moving tribute, describing Steve as a founding member whose dedication helped shape the project from its earliest days.

“Steve was part of our Repair Café story from the very beginning… he threw himself wholeheartedly into helping build the project from the ground up,” they said.

Known for his trademark hat, whiskers, tattoos and punk T‑shirts, Steve brought what the group called an “unmistakable spark” to every session, lifting spirits with his positivity and “can‑do” attitude.

He was instrumental in forging links between the Repair Café and BOSfest, helping secure the Ritz Club for fundraising quizzes and opening doors that allowed the project to grow.

“Steve’s positivity, energy and kindness helped shape the Burnham & Highbridge Repair Café into what it is today, and we will miss him enormously,” the group added.