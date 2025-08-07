Group of travellers leaves Burnham-On-Sea and Brean car parks

A group of travellers who were pitched up in a Burnham-On-Sea car park left on Thursday (August 7th) amid council legal action.

The group of around 10 caravans and towing vehicles left the Pier Street car park after being sited there at the back of the B&M store since July 28th.

Somerset Council, which owns the car park, headed to court on Thursday to make an application for an order requiring the ‘unauthorised encampment’ to leave.

Several of the caravans later pitched up at the privately owned car park opposite Brean Leisure Park in South Road, Brean. They left there at just before 5pm on Friday (August 8th).

A further group briefly was sited at Apex Park in Highbridge near the children’s play area and also later during Thursday (August 7th).

Somerset Council undertook a clean-up operation of the car park at the back of the B&M store, removing sackfuls of discarded rubbish and bulkier items.

An old, damaged caravan was also left behind which will be removed by the council in coming days.

The group of around caravans and vehicles had pitched up on July 28th after several moved from Burnham’s seafront lawns 600 metres away where they had been on the South Esplanade since 13th July.

It is the latest in a series of visits during recent months. A group of travellers left Burnham’s Pier Street car park after a three-day stay in June and a separate group left Priory Gardens and the green off Burnham’s Hawley Way in July.

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP, Ashley Fox, issued a strongly worded statement expressing concern over Somerset Council’s handling of the unauthorised traveller encampments.