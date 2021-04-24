A group of travellers arrived on Burnham-On-Sea’s BAY Centre playing fields on Saturday (April 24th).

The seven caravans and other vehicles pitched up at around 5.30pm on the fields, which are regularly used for training by Burnham United Football Club.

Burnham Police were called and spoke with the travellers ahead of legal proceedings to move them on.

Sedgemoor District Council, which owns the fields, was also informed and will be undertaking action to move them on.

A group of travellers also pitched up on the Bay Centre playing fields in July 2020, before moving on after several days.