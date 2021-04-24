There have been busy scenes in Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean this weekend as families take advantage of the easing of the lockdown and great weather.

The jetty supervisor in Burnham-On-Sea said the scenes were similar to the peak of summer, as pictured here.

Burnham’s Pier Street car park was full to capacity during much of the afternoon and there were similar busy scenes at Brean and Berrow where the beach parking areas were very busy.

The area is seeing hot Spring sunshine on the second weekend of increased freedom from lockdown restrictions. The balmy conditions are set to continue during Sunday, according to the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast.