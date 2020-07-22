Somerset’s head teachers have issued a resounding message to pupils across the county: “school is the best place for you, we can’t wait to see you back.”

As education leaders prepare for the return of all pupils from September, work has already begun to ensure parents and pupils are reassured and feel positive about the coming autumn term following months of home educating for many pupils during the coronavirus crisis.

In the spirit of the time, five heads have come together to issue a special message to pupils on behalf of all Somerset Head Teachers to reassure them and prepare them for September when conversations can finally be enjoyed face to face once again between staff and pupils.

Most schools will have been in touch or are contacting parents to explain how settings and the school day will need to be adapted to ensure the safety of pupils and staff.

Cllr Faye Purbrick, Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, says: “Our education leaders and staff have been doing an incredible job over the last few months, working flat-out to ensure non-stop provision for children of key workers and vulnerable children and then growing that provision as restrictions allowed.”

“Schools have been running throughout this crisis and in recent weeks they’ve been working hard to ensure they ready for September. There really has been no let-up to the demands placed on them. I’d like to give them my heartfelt thanks, on behalf of everyone in Somerset.”

“This is a lovely message from Head Teachers to children across the county and it backs up what we all know – it’s vital pupils get back in the classroom in September, it’s best for their health and wellbeing, for their future and the future of the county.”

You can see the video here https://youtu.be/m9x3cifSkMQ