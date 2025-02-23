High winds and heavy rain set to sweep through Burnham-On-Sea area today

A weather warning has been issued for the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Sunday, February 23rd) as high winds and heavy rain are forecast.

The Met Office says a band of occasionally heavy rain will push east during Sunday, bringing a long spell of rain, with winds gusting up to 50mph.

Burnham-On-Sea will see the worst of the conditions during this afternoon.

“The rain will set in around mid-morning and not clear until around mid-evening,” says a spokesman.

“Widely 30-50 mm of rain is expected, but 60-90mm is possible in the wettest, most exposed places. There is a small chance of flooding, including of properties, from heavy rain.”

ALSO SEE:

Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast