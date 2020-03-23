An art and craft shop in Highbridge town centre is launching new art kits for children and adults to help them be creative during the Coronavirus shutdown.

‘Create You’ in Highbridge’s Market Street has put together the special kits, pictured, to enable people to create great art while in isolation.

The ‘boredom buster’ art kits feature the likes of pencils, brushes, water colour pencils, crayons, modelling clay, sketch pads, pastels and more.

The store’s Mandy Baker says: “We are currently putting together creative art kits which can be collected from the shop over the next couple of days or we will be happy to deliver for those who are now in isolation.”

“We have varied ones, suitable for artistic adults to our younger audiences and they are available from today (Monday).”

The art packs vary in price from £3.50 for the smallest kits to over £50 for more full kits.

She adds: “We are also moving Create You online are we are offering live tutorials, paint along videos, along with lots of fun projects for adults and children alike to get involved with.”

“Our creative team will be putting together tutorials for you as well.”

“Along with all this, our regular groups so shall be continuing online. We are currently setting times and days for our groups which includes our “creative kids” group and our “Art for adults” and, of course, any new members are welcome to join us.”

“This has been an incredibly tough time for everyone and we couldn’t be more grateful for the incredible support we have been shown.”

“We now have our ‘Create You – creative community’ set up on Facebook so we ask you all to support us further and get involved with the group.”

“To support our amazing ‘creatives’ we will be working closely with our more vulnerable clientele, and both Jenny and I shall be setting aside two afternoons a week to do check-ins and any food deliveries if needed.”

“For any enquiries please get in contact here – we look forward to seeing where the future will take us. Stay safe and be creative.”