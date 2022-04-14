Two young brothers from Highbridge have climbed the highest peak in England and Wales to raise more than £1,500 for a charity close to their hearts.

Lincoln, aged seven, and Abel Moss, five, have climbed Mount Snowdon this month after climbing Pen y Fan, the highest peak in South Wales, last month.

They wanted to fundraise for the charity after their ‘great nanny’ was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 20 years ago and they wanted to help people just like her.

Their great grandmother has now developed Parkinson’s-related dementia and lives at a local nursing home.

Mother, Jodie Moss, said: “We are so proud of the boys for doing so well with their walking and fundraising, while helping to make a difference to the lives of people like their great grandmother.”

“This is not the first time they have raised money for charity, in lockdown they managed to raise £500 for the NHS – doing things like this seems to come naturally to them and they love the feeling of helping others.”

“They came up with several ideas to try and raise money for Parkinsons, but settled on climbing a mountain, which quickly turned into two mountains – Pen y Fan and Snowdon.”

She adds that Lincoln and Abel spent many weekends on long walks in the local area getting used to walking longer distances, as well as walking smaller hills.

“When it came to the mountains they did incredible on both walks, despite it being hard at times they never gave up. We are all so proud of their kindness and determination.”

“The support from friends and family aswell as local people, and the Parkinsons UK charity themselves has been fantastic and we are very grateful for all the help and donations the boys have had along the way.”

Abel, 5, says: “I feel really proud to have helped our Nanny and other people.”

Lincoln, 7, adds: “It’s amazing that we raised some money for Parkinsons. It feels epic that we got to do it all.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no known cure. The disease that affects around 145,000 people in the UK.

Regional fundraiser for the South West at Parkinson’s UK, Melissa Rankin, said: “We want to say a big thank you to Lincoln and Abel for taking on this incredible challenge. Fundraisers like Lincoln and Abel help us drive forward the research we need, as well as fund vital support to help people with Parkinson’s to live well.”

To donate, visit the JustGiving website at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jodie-moss4