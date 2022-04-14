Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is hosting a show by Britain’s Got Talent winner the Lost Voice Guy.

Lee Ridley, known to millions of TV viewers as the Lost Voice Guy after his triumph in 2018’s Britain’s Got Talent, will be performing a show called ‘Lost Voice Guy: Cerebral LOLsy!’ at The Princess on Saturday 30th April at 7.30pm.

He says that he’s likely to have enough material from the things that have happened in his life after appearing on that ITV show to keep him in comedy tours for years to come.

“This tour is a look back at all the random stuff that’s happened since then. And that includes dancing with Paul from The Chuckle Brothers at the Royal Variety Performance after-show party: definitely a career highlight!”

“There are plenty of other stories; I regularly get called ‘him off The X Factor’ by people in the street. Obviously, I have a great singing voice!”

“People always seem to get my name wrong as well. The main reason that I chose a stage name was so I would stand out from the crowd of all the other new comedians. I thought it would make me more memorable when I was starting out. But you’d be surprised at the many variations of that name that I have been called, from No Voice Boy, to Misplaced Voice Man, to The Guy With No Voice.”

After a truncated period due to the pandemic, Lee is keen to get in front of audiences once again.

Going on tour can be a tough proposition for most comedians, but when you have cerebral palsy and can only talk through an automated voice on your iPad, then the demands of touring are cranked up a notch.

“I can’t wait to be allowed to go out and meet my fans face to face. One of my favourite parts of the last tour was doing the ‘meet and greets’ after the show and meeting some of them in person.”

“After all, I wouldn’t be where I am today without their support. Of course, I’ve missed people laughing at my jokes as well. It’s the best noise in the world.”

“The thing I’m least looking forward to is staying in a different hotel every night. I like my home comforts a little too much, so sometimes I struggle when I’m away. It’s all part of the experience though.”

Like many of his peers over the course of the pandemic, Lee tried online gigs but couldn’t quite make stand-up à la Zoom work.

“It just isn’t the same. Comedy relies on interaction with the audience, and you just don’t get that when you’re looking into a webcam in your kitchen telling jokes in your boxer shorts. I think the world is going to need some comedy right now.”

Thankfully, Lee Ridley, the Lost Voice Guy, is here to get those live audiences laughing once again.

Tickets are priced at £16 and £14. To book seats, visit https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/lost-voice-guy/ or for more information contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.