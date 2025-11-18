Highbridge event set to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance

A community gathering will be held in Highbridge to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance on Thursday 20th November.

The event will be held at 5pm next to the Frank Foley statue in Market Street, Highbridge, meeting from 4.30pm onwards.

A spokesperson says: “Trans Day of Remembrance is observed annually to honour the memory of transgender and gender-diverse people whose lives have been lost to violence, discrimination, and transphobia.”

“This event offers the community an opportunity to come together in solidarity, reflection, and respect.”

During the ceremony, a list of names of those who have lost their lives will be read aloud, followed by a moment of silence.

“Attendees are invited to stand together in remembrance and to show support for the trans community during this solemn observance. This gathering serves not only as a memorial but as a commitment to fostering compassion, visibility, and continued advocacy for equality and safety for transgender people. All members of the community are welcome.”