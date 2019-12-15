A Highbridge family is appealing for help in finding a motorbike that has been stolen from their home just days before it’s due to be given as a Christmas present.

Matthew Rochford told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We woke up friday morning, ready to leave for work, to see my garage was open.”

“Immediately, my heart sank and I rushed down to see my garage door had been basically bent in half.”

“When I looked inside the garage I saw my son’s motorbike was the only thing that been taken.”

“I was devastated and heartbroken – I didn’t know whether to be really angry or cry. It was a present I had gotten Thomas to teach him to ride a motorcycle.”

“It was a little semi-automatic pit bike for Thomas.”

“It seems to be a very targeted incident – the bike is very distinctive.”

There have been reports on social media that the bike has been seen in Weston, and the family are keen for anyone who sees the bike to contact them or the Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 5219286918.