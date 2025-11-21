Highbridge hosts event to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance

A community gathering was held in Highbridge on Thursday (November 20th) to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The event took place next to the Frank Foley statue in Market Street, bringing local people together in solidarity and reflection.

A spokesperson said: “Trans Day of Remembrance is observed annually to honour the memory of transgender and gender-diverse people whose lives have been lost to violence, discrimination, and transphobia. This event offered the community an opportunity to come together in solidarity, reflection, and respect.”

“Attendees stood together in remembrance and to show support for the trans community during this solemn observance.”

During the ceremony, a list of 365 names of those who have lost their lives was read aloud, followed by a moment of silence. The UK has 14 names on ythe list. It was noted that over 5000 names are on the list since it was started.

“This gathering serves not only as a memorial but as a commitment to fostering compassion, visibility, and continued advocacy for equality and safety for transgender people.”