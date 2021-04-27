A Highbridge charity fundraiser is set to take on a 20-mile walking challenge as part of the ‘Captain Tom 100 Challenge’ while raising money for Secret World Wildlife Rescue.

David Plant, a fundraising officer at the charity, is walking 100 laps ‘around his block’ in Highbridge, just over 20 miles in total, all in one day.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Captain Tom was a huge inspiration for everyone last year, and for me in particular working as a full-time fundraiser.”

“This is a big challenge for me and easily the most exercise I’ll ever do in one day. I rarely get my daily 10,000 steps so this is going to be a huge effort, but I really want to push myself and do a challenge that is rewarding and hopefully impressive enough for you to donate!”

“I don’t think anyone will match Captain Tom’s incredible feat for a long time, but it’s great that his family are now helping organise this mass participation event so that everyone can raise money for charity while honouring his achievements.”

“I’m raising money for Secret World Wildlife Rescue as they’re getting very busy with orphan season now; there are lots of little mouths to feed!”

“It’s an honour to work for this amazing charity and sadly they’re still not able to run their usual public fundraising weekends and events.”

“They’ve lost income due to cancelled events, not being able to run education sessions with local schools and groups, and the charity shop being closed, so any support people can give is hugely appreciated.”

You can donate directly to the charity through the JustGiving challenge page here.

He adds: “You can also sign up to do your own Captain Tom 100 Challenge and help the wildlife in our care here.”

“Thank you from the team at Secret World Wildlife Rescue for everyone’s ongoing support, we’re looking forward to seeing everyone soon!”