Police in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

Police have said a man who was arrested in Brean last week as part of their investigation into a spate of thefts from shops in Burnham-On-Sea town centre has been released.

As we first reported, Police were called to Brean Leisure Park last Tuesday afternoon where the 31 year-old man was arrested after the staff there apprehended him.

A Police spokesman said this week: “He has since been released under investigation. Enquiries continue.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here earlier this month that Police are investigating a spate of incidents at shops in Burnham, including the theft of a charity collection box, bags, clothes, plus money from a till.

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page