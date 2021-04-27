Police have said a man who was arrested in Brean last week as part of their investigation into a spate of thefts from shops in Burnham-On-Sea town centre has been released.

As we first reported, Police were called to Brean Leisure Park last Tuesday afternoon where the 31 year-old man was arrested after the staff there apprehended him.

A Police spokesman said this week: “He has since been released under investigation. Enquiries continue.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here earlier this month that Police are investigating a spate of incidents at shops in Burnham, including the theft of a charity collection box, bags, clothes, plus money from a till.