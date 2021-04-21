Police have arrested a man in Brean this week as part of their investigation into a spate of thefts from shops in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

Police were called to Brean Leisure Park on Tuesday afternoon where the man was held.

A Brean Leisure Park spokesman says: “Our team apprehended a male matching the description of a person suspected of various thefts in local shops including charity boxes, handbags. We stopped the suspect inside a building at Brean Leisure Park.”

“Thanks to local information sharing, our team were able to identify a male matching the description acting suspiciously at Brean Leisure Park which resulted in Police attending and arresting the male for further questioning.”

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called at approximately 3.15pm on Tuesday 20th April following reports of a break in.”

“A 31-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a non-dwelling burglary offence. He remains in police custody at this time. Enquiries continue.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here last weekend that Police are investigating a spate of incidents at shops in Burnham, including the theft of a charity collection box, bags, clothes, plus money from a till.