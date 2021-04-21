Police

Police have arrested a man in Brean this week as part of their investigation into a spate of thefts from shops in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

Police were called to Brean Leisure Park on Tuesday afternoon where the man was held.

A Brean Leisure Park spokesman says: “Our team apprehended a male matching the description of a person suspected of various thefts in local shops including charity boxes, handbags. We stopped the suspect inside a building at Brean Leisure Park.”

“Thanks to local information sharing, our team were able to identify a male matching the description acting suspiciously at Brean Leisure Park which resulted in Police attending and arresting the male for further questioning.”

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called at approximately 3.15pm on Tuesday 20th April following reports of a break in.”

“A 31-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a non-dwelling burglary offence. He remains in police custody at this time. Enquiries continue.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here last weekend that Police are investigating a spate of incidents at shops in Burnham, including the theft of a charity collection box, bags, clothes, plus money from a till.

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page