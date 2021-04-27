A group of travellers left Burnham-On-Sea’s BAY Centre playing fields on Tuesday (April 27th) after a three-day stay.

The seven caravans and other vehicles pitched up at around 5.30pm on Saturday evening on the fields, which are regularly used for training and matches by Burnham United Football Club.

Burnham Police had spoken with the travellers and legal proceedings were underway by Sedgemoor District Council, which owns the fields.

A group of travellers also pitched up on the Bay Centre playing fields in July 2020, before moving on after several days.