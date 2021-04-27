A new sign has been unveiled at the entrance to Brean beach to try and prevent motorists from getting stranded when high tides occur.

The temporary sign tells drivers the time they need to be leaving the beach due to high tides and is located on the ramp running onto the Brean beach parking area, pictured here.

Similar signs have been installed in the past featuring tide times but this one is larger and more visible.

The installation of the sign follows a series of incidents in previous years where vehicles have had to be rescued after being driven too far down the beach or where drivers have misjudged the tide, pictured here.

Parking on Brean beach and Berrow beach has recently re-started for the tourist season.

Last year, we reported here that a bluntly-worded sign had also been introduced, stating: “If you walk or drive out onto the soft sand and mud you may get stuck. Don’t go there!”

Pictured: Previous cases at Brean where cars have got stuck in mud and the sea