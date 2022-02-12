Highbridge Medical Centre will be offering Covid vaccinations today (Saturday, 12th February).

Patients 16 and over can walk-in from 10am-12pm and patients can also pre-book if they are a patient at Highbridge Medical Centre by clicking the link sent to them by text message or by calling the surgery.

“We are accepting walk-ins from patients from other local surgeries,” said a spokesman. “To pre-book they can do so by contacting their own surgery.”

Those younger children eligible for the vaccine can click the link sent by text message or call the medical centre/contact their own surgery to book for a dedicated afternoon clinic.

 

 
