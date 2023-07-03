Two Highbridge play areas are getting an eco-friendly upgrade as part of a council-led project.

Stiling Close, pictured, and Caxton Drive play areas are being refurbished with the installation of new equipment made out of recycled plastics.

A spokesperson from Somerset Council says: “Stiling Close and Caxton Drive Play Areas are both being refurbished. Both sites will feature equipment from KOMPAN GreenLine range made from 100% recycled plastics including ocean waste and plastic bags giving a 50% reduction in carbon emissions compared to other products.”

Somerset Council hopes the new equipment will contribute to reducing carbon emissions.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here earlier this year that Stiling Close play area had seen the installation of self-closing gates, designed to keep dogs out and children safe.