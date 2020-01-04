A busy Highbridge road is set to close for a week for roadworks, says Somerset Highways.

Poples Bow will be shut from the junction with Bristol Road, north-westwards to the junction with Havage Close.

The closure will be in place from Monday January 6th for five days (from 8am – 5pm each day).

“This order will enable Somerset Highways to complete patching works over a distance of 610 metres.”

A diversion route will be in place during the closure. For information about the work being carried out, contact Somerset Highways on 0300 123 2224.