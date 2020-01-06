Burnham-On-Sea RNLI has a new Fundraising Chairman to lead the charity’s local fundraising.

Les Blake, pictured, has taken on the role this month. He says: “I started my RNLI career some 40 years ago when my Dad asked me to help with a collection. He had volunteered with the RNLI for a while and became Chairman of Surbiton Branch in South West London.”

“He held this post for many years and was awarded the gold badge of the Institution and some time later was awarded the MBE for services to the Charity. An awful lot to look up to.”

“I moved to Somerset from Sussex via London 4 years ago and when I finally retired from Crystal Palace FC where I was part of the Safety Team 3 years ago I started to volunteer in the Burnham-On-Sea RNLI gift shop. A role which is really enjoyable. I also volunteer at the West Somerset Railway.”

“I look forward to meeting all the Fundraising Volunteers so I can pick their brains for ideas to continue the great work of the RNLI in Burnham-On-Sea and beyond.”

A station spokesman added: “We wish Les all the best in his new role as Fundraising Chairman and look forward to a new year of Fundraising for our lifeboat so we can continue to save lives at sea.”