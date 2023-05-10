Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy has launched a Teacher for the Day initiative to recruit even more top-class staff.

The school, which is among the south west’s fastest improving schools as part of The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT), will host a ‘Teacher for a Day’ aimed at recruiting secondary teachers this Friday 12th May.

There will then be a similar day, this time for potential primary school teachers at another TPLT school, Castle Batch Primary School Academy in Weston-super-Mare on 15th May.

A spokesman says: “TPLT has recently won a prestigious business award in the Somerset Business Awards for its HR and people enrichment, making it a great place to work.”

“Now we are recruiting for even more staff as the schools and the Trust goes from strength to strength.”

TPLT aims to run similar days in their other schools during the next academic year.

Principal Dan Milford adds: “As Principal in one of the schools in The Priory Learning Trust, I know what a superb employer it is to work for.”

“We go above and beyond to cherish our staff and put the students and communities we serve first.”

“Anyone who thinks they can make a difference and wants to hear more about all the brilliant reasons why teaching is a great career, then please sign up for our ‘Teacher for a Day’ opportunity at The King Alfred School Academy on 12th May. It will really inspire you!”

The programs will involve sitting in on a lesson, talking to existing staff, and include a talk from a teacher-training professional.

Denise Hurr, Head of TPLT’s Training School Alliance, says: “Teaching is one of the most rewarding professions anywhere around. We would love to meet anyone who are considering changing careers, or who would like to really benefit from a job that really changes lives.”

TKASA and its Sixth Form have had outstanding success in the last few years since becoming part of The Priory Learning Trust.

TKASA English teacher Cherry Groves adds: “Teaching is the best job in the world!”

To book a place on the ‘Get Into Teaching’ Days email tsa@theplt.org.uk