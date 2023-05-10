Work on a major new roundabout on the A38 through Highbridge is nearing completion following months of roadworks.

The new road layout has been introduced at the entrance to the Brue Place housing development where hundreds of homes are currently being built on the outskirts of the town.

Town councillors requested the developer build the new roundabout early in order to keep traffic flowing at peak times along the busy route and address safety concerns from nearby residents and councillors.

Construction of the roundabout has been ongoing for months, causing disruption and delays for residents and motorists.

The first show homes at the site are now open with building of the homes set to continue into next year.