Highbridge Social Club trio to compete in Ultimate Pool Masters 2025

Three talented pool players from Highbridge Social Club are set to take on the nation’s best at the prestigious Ultimate Pool Masters 2025, held from 15th–17th August at the Players Pool & Snooker Lounge in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Mike Thresher, Stephen Smith, and Luc Walker will proudly represent Highbridge in this high-profile tournament, which follows an intense single-elimination format as last year. Early rounds will be played over a best-of-25 frames, culminating in a best-of-29 final — promising nail-biting action for fans and players alike.

Live coverage of the event will be available via UltimatePool.tv and their app, allowing supporters to follow every shot and frame from home.

Since the installation of two Supreme Competition Standard Match tables last year, interest in pool at Highbridge Social Club has surged. The club’s recent affiliation with Ultimate Pool marks another exciting milestone, connecting local players to the wider competitive scene.

League nights are now buzzing with activity, drawing players of all ages who come to enjoy the skill, strategy, and camaraderie the sport offers.

The trio’s journey to the Masters has been made possible thanks to generous sponsorship from John Fowler Holidays, WS Building Ltd, and The Picture Business — whose backing has helped cover travel, equipment, and entry costs.