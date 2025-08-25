Popular Highbridge vicar to lead farewell service before moving to Oxford

A popular Highbridge vicar is preparing to say farewell to the town as he leads his final service at St John’s Church.

Reverend Martin Little will hold his last Sunday service on 7th September at 10am, where he will preach and lead music for the congregation.

After four and a half years serving the Highbridge community, Rev Little is taking up a new post as Vicar of Holy Trinity, Headington Quarry in the Diocese of Oxford on 15th September. The church is famously known as the place where author C.S. Lewis worshipped and is buried.

His wife, Hannah, will also begin a new role as Senior Archivist at the Oxford History Centre, while their children will be starting new schools in the city.

Speaking ahead of his departure, Rev Little told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It has been an enormous privilege to serve God here in Highbridge and to get to know such a warm and welcoming community, especially at St John’s and at Churchfield Church School. There have been many challenges along the way but we are leaving with gratitude in our hearts and thanks to God for the last four and a half years.”

Holy Communion on 7th September at 10am will be led by Rev’d Lynne Perry, followed by a bring-and-share lunch in the church hall, giving parishioners and friends the chance to say goodbye to Martin and his family.