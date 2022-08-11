A free family Treasure Hunt is set to be held at Highbridge’s Apex Park this month.

Following on from the very successful 2019 event, the Friends of Apex Park are organising a follow-up Treasure Hunt on Wednesday, 17th August.

A spokeswoman says: “We would love to see children over 3 years and accompanied by an adult at Apex Park on to take part in this exciting treasure hunt.”

“It will take about an hour to complete and all children who complete the treasure challenge will get a small reward.”

“It’s free to take part, so come along to the Apex Park office in the car park to collect your map between 11am and 1pm. Happy Hunting.”

“Due to current weather conditions, everyone should have suitable sun protection, footwear, sun hats, sun cream and bring water.”