The Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, Cllr Lesley Millard, visited the town’s Sea Cadets Unit this week – and also got out onto a local waterway as a crewmember.

Her visit started at the Unit’s Cheddar Reservoir boating facility where she joined a number of cadets rowing and undertaking anchoring drills as a member of the crew.

Cllr Millard was escorted by her newly appointed Mayor’s Cadet, Leading Cadet Matilda, who showed her the ropes.

At the end of the session, Cllr Millard returned to the Unit’s Cassis Close Headquarters to speak further with the cadets, learn about what the Sea Cadets do and was kind enough to make some presentations for awards that some of the cadets had earned over the last few weeks.

The Sea Cadet’s Commanding Officer, Lt (SCC) Dom Gregory RNR, said: “It’s great that we’ve been able to host our towns’ Mayor and even better that we’ve been able to show her first hand some of the benefits of cadet training.”

“Rebuilding our relationship within our community is one of the cornerstones of our post-Covid regeneration strategy and the Mayor’s visit, and her appointment of a Mayor’s Cadet is testament to that ongoing work.”