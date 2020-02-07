Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy sixth form is celebrating their latest progress – with performance figures showing it is higher than most state schools and colleges in Somerset.

The King Alfred School Academy has seen a 100% increase in their school-based A Level sixth form numbers with a huge 103 intake this year, and an estimated 130 pledging to join next year.

Now it has a ‘-0.03 progress score’ in the latest national A Level league tables and an average grade of C – which puts them higher than most state school-based sixth forms and state colleges in Somerset.

The fast improving academy is part of the high-achieving The Priory Learning Trust and is having a surge in popularity including from students in Weston-super-Mare.

Neville Coles, Executive Principal at The Priory Learning Trust said: “We are delighted. There is still much to do but this is a clear indication of the great progress under The Priory Learning Trust and Nathan Jenkins and our team at TKASA.”

“The academy compares very favourably against all other local state funded academies and Colleges.”

“We have over 100 students in Year 12 this year and we know we will have around 130 joining us next year – this shows great ‘buy-in’ from our kids and families.”

“Well done to all involved on the progress with more to come. We thank the community for the support.”

The school also just had two students accepted for Oxford University and every year sees dozens of students head to top universities. The sixth form even attracts students from overseas.

In addition to striving for top grades, TKASA students love the university-style sixth form that offers a comprehensive range of societies and clubs to help prepare them for entry to leading universities.