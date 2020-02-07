A talented Burnham-On-Sea cross country runner has received his Senior Men England vest.

Luke Prior, 22, jas received the prestigious vest after a very strong cross country season this year.

He finished 8th at the European cross country trials and was first in the Hampshire league fixtures.

Luke has secured a place in the England team to race in Rotselaar International Belgium this Sunday (9th February).

Since leaving King Alfred School Academy, Luke has represented Britain across the world. He has also won gold medals in the England 5000m competition and is ranked 13th in the UK over 10000 metres.

King Alfred School Academy Principal Nathan Jenkins said: “This is a tremendous achievement by Luke. He is living the dream in his chosen sport and we wish him all the best in yet another big year of races.”