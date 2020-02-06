Highbridge’s brand new Morlands Co-Op store officially opened its doors to shopppers for the first time today (Thursday, February 6th).

The new convenience store in Morland Road was opened during a special ceremony attended by pupils from Highbridge’s Churchfield School, as pictured here.

The children cut a ribbon alongside the store’s new manager, Zach Cutting, and the youngsters also received goodybags from staff as a thank you.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, the manager said: “It’s been a busy first day for the store – we have had lots of very positive comments from customers.”

“They like our wide range of products, including our in-store bakery, Costa coffee, fresh milkshakes and freshly squeezed orange juice.”

The new store, which opens daily from 7am-10pm, has been built on the former Morlands Industrial Park site on the corner of Morland Road and Burnham Road which has been unoccupied since Morland Industrial Park closed in October 2014.

It has 15 car parking spaces including two disabled parking bays and cycle spaces as well as a new cashpoint.