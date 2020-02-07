Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey has praised the ‘brilliant’ local charity In Charley’s Memory following a visit to it.

Mr Heappey spoke with staff about the challenge they face in terms of funding and their plans for the future.

The mental healty support charity is named after Burnham teenager Charely Marks who took his own life.

The MP heard that In Charley’s Memory relies entirely on donations and last year provided 1,000 face to face counselling sessions to young people.

Mr Heappey said he impressed with the service the charity is providing, not least the fact it now works closely with Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy.

Mr Heappey told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am so proud to have an organisation like In Charley’s Memory in my constituency.”

“I know they help so many people in Somerset and I am pleased the community have come together to help their fundraising as they have shown fantastic growth in the past few years.”

“I have raised their lack of funding with Somerset CCG and I look forward to hearing back soon.”

“It was great to hear they are working on early intervention for young people – something I think is hugely important.”

Operations Manager Dawn Carey added: “It was lovely to have James back at ICM and to be able to share with him how the charity has grown and the difference we are making across Somerset.”