Highbridge’s PewFest! music festival opens tonight at town church

The organisers of Blues in the Pews, the popular monthly live music and jam nights at St John’s Church in Highbridge, are holding a two day event PewFest! on Friday May 16th and Saturday May 17th.

Following last year’s successful event, this year will again feature live music performances and workshops on many aspects of live music making, including but not limited to playing the blues.

It starts on Friday 16th at 7.30pm with a live gig from Jed Potts and the Hillman Hunters, pictured, a great electric blues band all the way from Edinburgh.

Supporting them will be Burnham’s own Delta River Blues band, who recently sold out their own performance at the Princess Theatre.

Organiser Rev Martin Little says: “Jed and his band will be sticking around on the Saturday to offer up a guitar masterclass and workshop on how to be a great rhythm section.”

“We also welcome Dan Shaw and Phil Horler, who are leading workshops on band dynamics and sound engineering, and Martin Little on blues guitar.

“Selina Keedwell and Jess Cunningham of Lady Garden are returning too with a sequel to last year’s sell-out workshop ‘Singing for the Slightly Terrified.’ Rounding out the afternoon is a Roundtable Discussion all about community music-making, especially aimed at those who would like to try running similar projects.”

“This is especially aimed at young musicians and those interested in a music career. Finally, the house band will help us bring the festival to its finale with Blues in the Pews on the Saturday evening of the 17th. All performances and workshops take place at St John’s Church and hall.”

Martin adds: “Thanks to generous support from local arts organisation Seed and also from Taunton-based Actiontrack’s make:music:repeat’ project, we are able to offer these workshops on pay what you can’ basis.”

“This worked really well last year. Most folk were really generous, and this enabled a few others to participate who might not have afforded it otherwise. A new Festival Saver ticket gets you into both evening gigs and three workshops of your choice – these are proving popular!”

“It’s going to be an absolute feast of musicmaking, and all with the aim of helping people of all ages and stages progress with their musical passions.”

Tickets for all the festival events can be booked here.