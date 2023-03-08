Highbridge’s St John’s Church has launched a fundraising appeal to buy a new sound system.

Rev Martin Little says the church’s current system has failed and needs to be replaced to allow it to hold various public events through the year.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our well-loved church is seeking the community’s support to raise funds to replace our sound system.”

“The old system has failed and is now beyond economical repair. After obtaining quotations from several companies, we have asked Highbridge firm GC Sound and Light to install a new system.”

“This will be powerful enough to cater for any event – from small worship gatherings to large civic services, from family theatre performances to live music nights like our popular Blues in the Pews events.”

“We need to raise £10,000 and I’m delighted to say we have about half of this already.”

“As well as seeking donations from members of the church and community, we are putting on a series of fundraising events, continuing throughout the first part of 2023.”

He adds: “St John’s has been part of the community in Highbridge since it was founded in 1859. In those days, the Vicar usually had to shout in order to be heard! But today both visitors and regulars expect a fit-for-purpose PA system, along with an up to date hearing aid loop system for those who need it. That’s just what we are proposing for St Johns – to really future-proof the church.”

“We know we are in tough times economically. But I’m hopeful that the goodwill we have in our town and beyond will help us reach our target and continue to provide a brilliant venue for Highbridge – for events both religious and secular. And because we all like getting together, we thought we may as well have some fun while we’re doing it! It would mean the world to us if you could support us: please come to our events, and any amount you can give appreciated and makes a difference.”

A Highbridge History Evening will be held on April 1st with local historian John Strickland. It will be held jointly with the Morland Hub to raise funds for both organisations. Tickets, costing £6.50, are available by clicking here or by calling 01278 780633.