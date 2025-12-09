VIDEO: Hinkley Point gives rare glimpse of night-time work at UK’s biggest infrastructure project

Hinkley Point C has unveiled a new film offering a rare look at the work that takes place after dark on Britain’s largest infrastructure project.

The video, introduced by Project Construction Director Rob Jordan, takes viewers behind the scenes of the night shift that keeps the site moving 24 hours a day.

More than 14,000 people are currently working around the clock to deliver the UK’s first nuclear power station in over 30 years, with 4,600 companies from across Britain contributing to the build and preparing for future projects such as Sizewell C.

Some of the site’s most impressive milestones have taken place at night. In July, the world’s largest crane – nicknamed Big Carl – lifted the 245-tonne domed roof onto the second reactor building. Four huge Steam Generators have also been installed, ready to use heat from the reactor to drive the Arabelle turbine.

With most of the buildings now complete, attention has turned to fitting them out with thousands of pipes, cables and critical systems that will bring the station to life. Night-time teams are supported by catering, cleaning and emergency response crews who keep the workforce safe.

Rob Jordan said: “This site never sleeps – just like the power station when it’s finished. Our electricity will power Britain around the clock for decades to come.”

When finished, Hinkley Point C will generate enough low-carbon electricity to power six million homes for 60 years, helping to secure Britain’s energy future.