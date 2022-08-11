Formal plans have this week been unveiled by EDF to close Brean’s Pontins holiday park for three years from this autumn while accommodation is upgraded for use by Hinkley Point workers.

EDF Energy is proposing to use the existing holiday park for a period of three years from November 2022 until November 2025. The use thereafter would revert back to use by tourists.

EDF has submitted a formal request for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Screening Opinion to Sedgemoor District Council in which it outlines the plans.

The company states: “Improvements will be made to the site and the facilities prior to the use by Hinkley Point workers, and as such will seek to create a positive legacy when the holiday park reverts to general tourist use.”

“The improvements will comprise of renovation and modernisation of the chalet units, improvements to the electrical supply, installation of Wi-Fi connections and upgrading the infrastructure.”

The application adds: “NNB Genco HPC Ltd propose on behalf of Britannia Hotels, the owner of Pontins Brean Sands Holiday Park, to submit an application for planning permission under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 for the change of use of the holiday park in order to accommodate Hinkley Point C workers.”

It adds: “The existing facility is made up of 600 chalets, a leisure complex, swimming pool, shop, outdoor facilities including play areas, car parking and ancillary green areas in between the chalet buildings.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported on the plans here earlier this week.

The application has reference number 06/22/00019 and feedback is being welcomed by Sedgemoor District Council until August 23rd.