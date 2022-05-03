Improvement notices have been issued to two contractors at Hinkley Point C nuclear power station near Burnham-On-Sea after a worker fell five metres off scaffolding.

Fortunately, the victim avoided serious injury during the incident, which happened on 4th March this year.

However, the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has served the improvement notices ordering the two companies to take steps to ensure any similar accidents do not occur again.

The notices have been issued to contractors Bouygues Travaux Publics SAS and Laing O’Rourke Construction Limited, the joint venture partners in BYLOR JV, which is working on the site.

Enquiries have established there was a failure by BYLOR JV to ensure the work was properly planned, appropriately supervised and carried out in a manner which was safe, so far as reasonably practicable.

The ONR found this constituted a contravention of Regulation 4(1) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005.

ONR Inspector John McKenniff says: “Thankfully on this occasion the worker did not sustain any serious injuries, but it could have been much more serious.”

“We have issued this Improvement Notice to ensure that both organisations take action to prevent any similar occurrences in the future.”

“We will monitor the actions of BYLOR JV and will have no hesitation in taking action if further shortfalls are identified.”

It was noted that was a conventional health and safety incident, not a nuclear-related safety incident.

Both organisations, through BYLOR JV, must comply with the requirements of the Improvement Notice by May 27th this year.