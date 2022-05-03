Burnham-On-Sea cyclist Mark Mercer is riding 200 miles throughout May for charities that support people with prostate cancer.

Mark’s best friend and best man at his upcoming wedding, John Attrill, has recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer during a routine blood test and the quick thinking of his GP.

Mark will be riding an old, classic 3-speed bike all over Somerset this month to raise funds via his fundraising page.

The monies raised will go directly to John who will split the money into different cancer charities and hospitals.

Mark adds: “I’m riding a classic 3 speed bike, 200 miles throughout May for my close friend John. John has recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is undergoing treatment. John is a well respected member of both the volkswagen and van community.”

“Local business Bicycle Shack have very kindly sponsored me for any repairs and servicing through my challenge. We are wishing John a speedy recovery. The monies raised will be donated to John to donate his chosen charities. Thank you for your support.”

Mark Mason, owner of the Bicycle Shack in Burnham’s Vicarage Street, pictured above with Mark Mercer, says: “It’s an amazing cause and needs more awareness.”

Click here for Mark’s fundraising page